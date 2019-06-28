Putin-Trump talk in Osaka lasts 80 minutes

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held talks in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, reports TASS.

The talk lasted 80 minutes during which Putin and Trump agreed that the improvement of the relations between Russia and the US is in accordance with the interests of the two countries and the whole world.

Opening the meeting, both leaders noted that the meeting can become a great opportunity to talk about many issues that piled up and needed to be discussed. Donald Trump proposed discussing trade ad disarmament issues. “It is a great honor to be with President Putin. His representatives, my representatives have many things to discuss, including trade and including some disarmament, little protectionism, perhaps”, he said.

“I cannot but agree with the [US] President, we have something to talk about”, Putin noted. “All the topics were set out, we have not seen each other in a while, since the Helsinki meeting. It is true that our administrations worked and gave us a great opportunity to continue what we were agreeing on in Helsinki”, Putin underlined.