Armenian-Georgian business forum kicks off in Dilijan – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Georgian business forum has kicked off today in Dilijan town of Tavush province.

The forum is attended by officials both from Armenia and Georgia, including Armenia’s deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Georgian deputy PM, Minister for Territorial Development and Infrastructures Maya Tskitishvili. They are expected to deliver welcoming remarks.

A number of other officials will also deliver speeches at the forum.

The forum was preceded by the 10th session of the Armenia-Georgia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Nearly 200 businessmen from Armenia and Georgia are participating in the forum.

