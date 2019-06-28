Armenian parliament to debate ratification of co-op deal for facilitation of implementation of FATCA with United States

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary sitting of parliament convened by the Government of Armenia has kicked off.

The agenda of the session includes confirmation hearings for two members of the State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition.

Lawmakers will also debate proposed amendments to the laws on State Registration of Rights for Property, State Duty, Civil Procedure, State Pensions, State Benefits etc.

Members of Parliament will also debate the ratification of an agreement between the United States of America and the Republic of Armenia for Cooperation to Facilitate the Implementation of Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.

Second hearings for the bills on amending the law on insurance activities, the correctional code will also take place.

