Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Boeing Co (BA.N) will take until at least September to fix a newly identified problem on its grounded 737 MAX, a company official said, meaning the workhorse jet’s return to service will be delayed until October at the earliest, significantly longer than most airlines had expected, reports Reuters.

Boeing shares closed 3% lower on Thursday, after the Chicago-based company told air carriers that it would complete the latest software update for the 737 MAX by September after a new issue arose last week during a simulator test.

Once Boeing completes the update, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration must review the fix and the results of a certification test flight that will not be scheduled until at least September, a process that will take at least two to three weeks. The new timeline means the plane is not likely to resume flying commercially until at least October, leading to thousands more flight cancellations.