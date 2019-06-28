Putin-Trump meeting begins in Osaka, Japan

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have begun a separate bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. It is expected to last from one hour to an hour and a half, reports TASS news agency.

Earlier on Friday, the two leaders exchanged a few phrases ahead of the first working meeting, in which both of them took part.

This is their first meeting after Trump cancelled the talks with Putin, which were scheduled to be held in Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 summit in December 2018. Since then, the two presidents spoke over the phone once in May 2019. Later on, US National Security Advisor John Bolton came to Russia to hold talks.