LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.15% to $1804.00, copper price down by 0.83% to $5967.50, lead price down by 0.16% to $1927.00, nickel price up by 2.01% to $12690.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $18850.00, zinc price down by 2.37% to $2471.50, molybdenum price down by 0.83% to $26455.00, cobalt price up by 6.19% to $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.