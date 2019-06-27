Construction process of Armenia-Georgia transmission line and its substations presented to PM Pashinyan
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan convened a consultation on June 27 to discuss the implementation process of Caucasus Transmission Network.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, officials in charge for the project presented to the PM the ongoing works, problems and the possible solutions.
PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the project and tasked the officials to continue the works according to the plan.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
