Supreme Judicial Council sets date for electing new President

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia ahs decided to return to the issue of electing a new President in a period of 10 days after all vacancies are filled, ARMENPRESS reports the decision is posted in the official website of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Gagik Harutyunyan, the former President of the Council, resigned on May 24.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan