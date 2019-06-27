Spain ready to develop relations with Armenia - Ambassador Karmirshalyan meets with President of Spain’s Senate

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Spain Vladimir Karmirshalyan met on June 24 with President of the Spanish Senate Manuel Cruz Rodríguez.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, at the beginning of the meeting Ambassador Karmirshalyan conveyed the congratulations of President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the invitation to visit Armenia, underlining that high level mutual visits between the parliaments of the two countries can give new impetus to bilateral relations.

Manuel Cruz Rodríguez congratulated Ambassador Karmirshalyan on assuming the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain and assured that Spain is ready to develop relations with Armenia in all the spheres of mutual interest.

Vladimir Karmirshalyan also informed that a friendship group with Spain has been established in the Armenian parliament and the Armenian parliamentarians have a great desire to establish an effective cooperation with their Spanish colleagues.

The President of the Spanish Senate inquired about Armenia’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Ambassador Karmirshalyan noted that recently the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs met in Washington, and despite Azerbaijan’s militaristic rhetoric, Armenia is ready to continue the negotiations for reaching a peaceful settlement. Referring to bilateral relations with Turkey, Vladimir Karmirshalyan noted that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains on the foreign policy agenda of Armenia, but the Armenian side never presented that issue as a precondition for reconciliation between Armenia and Turkey.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan