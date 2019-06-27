There can be no tensions impacting on economic relations of Georgia and its neighbors - Georgian Vice PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili assures that they establish and regulate relations with their neighbors trying to avoid any type of tension that can impact on economic relations, ARMENPRESS reports Maya Tskitishvili said in Yerevan following the 10th session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, answering the question of a reporter if there can rise any problems in Lars checkpoint in connection with the tensions between Georgia and Russia.

“There are no tensions between Georgia and Russia despite of the existing situation we have now. Unfortunately, there are no diplomatic relations since 2008, following our conflict with Russia. But afterwards we established very good economic and humanitarian relations with Russia. We will restore trade relations with Russia, and the territory of Georgia, the checkpoint of Lars, is open for any type of transportations for the Armenian business or anyone else who uses Georgia’s territory for peaceful goals , for trade and economic goals. This is the reason we have no economic tensions”, the Vice PM of Georgia said.

She also noted that investments are made for improving public infrastructures, particularly the roads and logistic centers.

