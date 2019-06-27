PM Pashinyan holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of India

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on June 27 Ambassador of India to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan, who completes diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The PM highly praised the activities of the Ambassador during his tenure for deepening and expanding between the two countries. “Armenia and India, the peoples of Armenia and India are linked with close historical and cultural ties, and by your activities you contributed to the further strengthening of the friendly relations between Armenia and India”, Nikol Pashinyan said. He added that Armenia highlights multidimensional cooperation with India and is interested in the implementation of joint projects.

Thanking PM Pashinyan for the warm words, the Ambassador emphasized that the Armenian-Indian relations have deep roots, dating back millennia ago, and are currently on a high level.

Yogeshwar Sangwan said that during his tenure he spared no efforts to progress the relations between the two countries in political, cultural, economic and humanitarian spheres. He noted that as a result of visa regime facilitation the number of Indian tourists has grown in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan