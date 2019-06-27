Artsakh’s President convenes consultation on agricultural issues

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened in Tigranakert a working consultation dedicated to the agricultural issues on June 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, special attention was paid to the irrigation and fire fighting activities. The Head of the State gave instructions to the heads of the concerned structures for proper solution of the issues under discussion. Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.