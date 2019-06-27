Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-19

YEREVAN, 27 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 477.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.75 drams to 542.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.37 drams to 606.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 421.71 drams to 21545.29 drams. Silver price down by 2.23 drams to 234.11 drams. Platinum price down by 92.34 drams to 12369.03 drams.