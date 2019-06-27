Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-19
YEREVAN, 27 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 477.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.75 drams to 542.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.37 drams to 606.82 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 421.71 drams to 21545.29 drams. Silver price down by 2.23 drams to 234.11 drams. Platinum price down by 92.34 drams to 12369.03 drams.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 18:22 Artsakh’s President convenes consultation on agricultural issues
- 17:37 Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo exhibition in Japan during G20
- 17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-19
- 17:34 Asian Stocks - 27-06-19
- 17:11 Malta welcomes speedy launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue
- 17:06 Armenia, Malta to sign double tax treaty
- 17:02 Discussions of issues of different perceptions between Armenia and Russia doesn’t cause problems - FM
- 16:14 Language of threat is not working in negotiation process – Armenian FM
- 16:01 Armenian Ambassador to France meets with Mayor of Lyon
- 15:57 Investments grow sevenfold as result of customs privilege incentive in Armenia
- 15:36 Armenian-American man literally washes away sadness off statues in Yerevan
- 15:30 "7 places to experience Armenia’s enchanting natural beauty" - Narine Arakelyan for Wanderlust
- 15:17 Armenian President meets with heads of a number of leading Swiss companies
- 15:04 Siemens to provide power island, service, and financing for 250 MW CCPP in Yerevan
- 14:37 Armenia buys new assault armaments, re-equips Air Force
- 14:13 Government increases number of ambulance brigades in Armenia
- 14:11 Government allocates funds for modern medical equipment for hospitals
- 13:56 Armenia approves free healthcare for all citizens under 18
- 13:49 PM seeks maximally processed exports as mid/long-term economic strategy
- 13:34 Georgia willing to consult Armenia on EU visa liberalization
- 13:03 Pashinyan thanks Russian and Georgian partners for works on normal operation of export routes
- 13:01 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Switzerland
- 12:58 Armenia, Georgia seek to raise economic cooperation to level appropriate to two friendly countries
- 12:47 Armenia’s economic system has perceived and absorbed government’s messages on economic revolution, says PM
- 12:46 Cabinet approves bill on raising minimum wage by 13.000 drams
- 12:42 Istanbul authorities delay Armenian patriarchal locum tenens election until July 4
- 12:22 Kyrgyzstan’s parliament votes to lift ex-president Atambayev’s immunity
- 12:20 Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again in Berlin
- 12:12 “Azerbaijan persecutes not only its own journalists, but also reaches foreign ones” – Armenia delegate at PACE Daphne Caruana Galizia hearing
- 12:02 Dilijan and Roman are sister cities: Armenian and Romanian communities strengthen ties
- 11:38 Artsakh’s Ombudsman travels to USA on working visit
- 11:22 Armenian bus driver released from custody in Georgia, passenger arrested
- 11:04 Pan-Armenian Games World Committee denies media reports on Iranian delegation’s opt-out
- 10:53 Russian-Armenian TV star Mikhail Galustyan visits Yerevan
- 10:42 Government to discuss providing additional 12 billion AMD for healthcare programs
09:21, 06.25.2019
Viewed 1966 times Swedish MP fights for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
09:55, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1797 times “Ready in any weather, any hour, any moment” – Armenia and Artsakh hold live-fire military air defense exercises
13:29, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1724 times Russia-based Armenian brothers return to homeland to serve in Armenia’s Armed Forces
16:01, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1688 times Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center with Dassault Systemes, meets executive in France
13:17, 06.22.2019
Viewed 1660 times Agriculture must have the greatest investment potential in Tavush province: Governor introduces investment programs