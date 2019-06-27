Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo exhibition in Japan during G20

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will personally cut the ribbon at the inauguration of an exhibit featuring the work of famed Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in Kyoto, Japan, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Erdogan is currently in Japan for the G20 summit.

According to Anadolu, the Guler photo show will be exhibited at an 800-year-old Tofukuji temple from June 30 to July 10.

Earlier in April, an Ara Guler photo exhibition was held at London’s Saatchi Gallery.

The exhibition is curated by the Turkish Presidency.

A booklet on the exhibition in Turkish, English, and Japanese will be given to leaders at the G20 summit.

The Ara Guler exhibit will then proceed to the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City at the end of September, coinciding with the UN General Assembly.

Ara Guler died in October 2018 aged 90.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan