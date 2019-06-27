Discussions of issues of different perceptions between Armenia and Russia doesn’t cause problems - FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Various questions can emerge in the relations between Armenia and Russia, and the discussion of these issues doesn’t cause problems, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today referring to a meeting he had with Russia’s Ambassador after the latter met with ex-president Robert Kocharyan, who is currently on trial.

Mnatsakanyan was asked about the matter today during a joint press conference with his Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela.

Asked by a reporter what concerns Armenia has and what interests Russia has in this matter, Mnatsakanyan answered that Armenia and Russia remain allies and have a rather broad and rich agenda.

“We are pleased with the dialogue that we have with Russia in terms of deepening our allied relations in numerous sectors. We might have issues which can have different perceptions and receive different assessments. The discussions of these issues between two allies doesn’t cause any problems. It is with this logic that we work with out allied partner,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Recently Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopirkyn was invited to the foreign ministry to explain the circumstances of a meeting he held with Robert Kocharyan, the former Armenian president who is currently on trial. The foreign ministry said a conversation took place with the envoy “in the context of non-interference into Armenia’s domestic affairs”.

