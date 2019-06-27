Armenian Ambassador to France meets with Mayor of Lyon

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan on June 26 met with Mayor of Lyon Gérard Collomb, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Reaffirming their dedication to the Armenian-French friendship which has deep historical roots, the sides highly valued the unique relations between Yerevan and Lyon established since the independence of Armenia.

Both highlighted the implementation of practical programs between Yerevan and Lyon, in particular in the fields of healthcare, public transportation management and etc.

Issues relating to the preparation works of the 2020 Armenian-French decentralized cooperation forum were also discussed.

The Armenian Ambassador expressed gratitude to Gérard Collomb for his personal contribution to strengthening the Armenia-France unique relations and in the process of erecting an Armenian Genocide Memorial in the center of Lyon.

Ambassador Tolmajyan also introduced the Mayor of Lyon on the ongoing democratic developments in Armenia following the velvet revolution, as well as a number of international and regional issues that are important for Armenia.

