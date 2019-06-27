Armenia buys new assault armaments, re-equips Air Force

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. During the Army 2019 International Exhibition in Moscow, the Armenian military has signed agreements on purchasing new assault weaponry, new generation armaments and other means, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan told First Channel.

He said the Armenian Air Force is currently getting re-equipped and he is having relevant meetings with executives of a number of companies during the exhibition.

“These agreements are very important for ensuring the continuity of the development of our military,” Tonoyan said.

He said the new weapons will be supplied to Armenia either by yearend 2019 or in the beginning of 2020. Tonoyan said they continue negotiations on buying new armaments.

Tonoyan also commented on the Azerbaijani Defense Minister’s recent remarks when the latter underestimated the Armenian Air Force’s capabilities in the Caucasus. “If they were to pay greater attention they would notice that the same multi-functional military aviation is also used in the Himalayas, in higher altitudes,” Davit Tonoyan said.

Armenia is participating at the Army 2019 military expo in Moscow, Russia.

Around 100 foreign delegations are participating.

