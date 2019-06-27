Government increases number of ambulance brigades in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia decided to allocate an additional 500,000,000 drams for increasing the number of ambulance brigades in the country.

Deputy Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan told the Cabinet meeting today that the additional resources are aimed at rendering faster and more quality ambulance services to the population.

She said the number of the brigades will be increased particularly in Yerevan, where a deficit is obvious.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan