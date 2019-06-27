Government allocates funds for modern medical equipment for hospitals

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting the Government of Armenia decided to allocate 200,000,000 drams for the acquisition of state-of-the-art medical equipment for three hospitals of the country.

The equipment will replenish the Holy Mother of God Medical Center and the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center’s neuro-surgical departments and the Charentsavan Medical Center.

Deputy Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan told the Cabinet that the quality of rendered services at these hospitals will be raised to international standards.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan