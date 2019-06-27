Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June

Armenia approves free healthcare for all citizens under 18


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has approved a decision on providing free healthcare for people under the age of 18.

Before this decision, only children up to 7 years of age were provided with free healthcare.

Deputy Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan presented the initiative to the Cabinet today. She said the forecast deficit until yearend will be compensated and the government will provide 1,75 billion drams.

