Georgia willing to consult Armenia on EU visa liberalization

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Territorial Development and Infrastructures Maya Tskitishvili says her country greatly values Armenia’s commitment to boost the work with the EU for visa regime liberalization.

Tskitishvili made the remarks in her speech at the 10th Session of the Armenia-Georgia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic Cooperation in Yerevan.

“We are expressing readiness to provide any consultation in any issue. In addition, within the framework of the EU we are ready to receive you at the significant meetings that are scheduled this summer in Georgia. In July, Batumi will host the first Eastern Partnership Investment Forum where Eastern Partnership countries will present their investment potential. We are hopeful that Armenia will be represented on a high level at the July 11-12 event in Georgia dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership,” she said.

The Deputy PM said that Georgia will also host a Silk Road Forum in October where a high-level dialogue platform will be created. She attached importance to Armenia’s participation there too.

On behalf of her government, Maya Tskitishvili thanked Armenia for the readiness which high political figures are expressing in support of Georgia. She thanked for the stance which Armenia is expressing in the international arena in terms of the solution of important issues for Georgia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan