Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Switzerland

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland Andranik Hovhannisyan presented his credentials to President Uely Maurer, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During their meeting the Swiss President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing him a productive work.

In his turn the Armenian Ambassador thanked President Maurer for the warm welcome and touched upon the Armenian-Swiss friendly ties, the bilateral partnership in various areas, highlighting the ongoing actions aimed at strengthening these relations.

The Ambassador also introduced Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, the ongoing domestic political developments and steps aimed at strengthening democracy in the country.

Both officials emphasized the need to expand the Armenian-Swiss economic ties.

