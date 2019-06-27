Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June

Chancellor Merkel seen shaking again in Berlin


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen trembling once again during a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday, eight days after a similar incident, BBC reported.

Video showed Angela Merkel, 64, gripping her arms as her body was shaking on Thursday. After about two minutes, she looked steadier and shook hands with the new justice minister.

She was offered a glass of water, but did not drink it.

Angela Merkel had blamed the previous incident on dehydration.

Her spokesman said she would set off for Japan as planned at lunchtime.

Last time, Chancellor Merkel trembled while standing next to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the sunshine. She said she had felt revived after drinking some water.




