“Azerbaijan persecutes not only its own journalists, but also reaches foreign ones” – Armenia delegate at PACE Daphne Caruana Galizia hearing

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker Tatev Hayrapetyan from the ruling My Step Alliance, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has responded to Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt’s report titled “Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination and the rule of law in Malta and beyond: ensuring that the whole truth emerges”.

Hayrapetyan firstly thanked Omtzigt for the report and his desire to solve the tragic case. According to Hayrapetyan, it is obvious in the report that an Azerbaijani trace exists in the criminal case, particularly this is connected with the ruling party in Azerbaijan and the corruption scandal tied to them.

“Numerous important notes exist in this report which prove that direct ties exist between this case and Azerbaijani officials. The much you study it, the more you get convinced that there is a direct link between the Azerbaijani ruling family and the murder of the well-known journalist. In fact, not only does Azerbaijan threaten and persecute its own journalists, but it also goes farther, reaching foreign journalists, like Daphne Caruana Galizia – a courageous journalist who dared to uncover a huge chain of corruption ties between high ranking officials,” Hayrapetyan said.

She said that Daphne Caruana Galizia has sacrificed her life and the least they can do now is to adopt the resolution which calls for a fair investigation.

“I understand why some delegates from certain countries are trying to obstruct this process, bcause they think they are representing their government and not their people. We must differentiate and understand that after all we are here for the freedom of speech, rights and values. We are here as representatives of the peoples. We cannot remain silent over this case, we must firmly stand for a fair investigation which will have concrete and tangible results. After all, Azerbaijani colleagues, it’s not our fault that you represent a corrupt and authoritarian state. Stop blaming Armenians in all your crimes. We aren’t your scapegoat,” Hayrapetyan has said at the session.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a Maltese journalist, writer, and anti-corruption activist.

In particular, she focused on investigative reporting into government corruption.

On 16 October 2017, Caruana Galizia was assassinated in a car bomb attack close to her home.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan