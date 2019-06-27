Armenian bus driver released from custody in Georgia, passenger arrested

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The driver of a passenger bus who was detained by Georgian authorities upon entering the country from Russia en route to Armenia has been released.

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia told ARMENPRESS that one of the passengers - an Armenian citizen -has been arrested on suspicion of transporting a “banned item”. It did not elaborate what the item was.

The passenger has been charged.

The embassy said it is in contact with Georgian authorities over the matter.

On June 25, the remaining passengers of the bus were transported to Armenia by a backup bus.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan