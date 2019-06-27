Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June

Government to discuss providing additional 12 billion AMD for healthcare programs


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will discuss the issue of providing additional 12 billion drams for healthcare programs during today’s session, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




