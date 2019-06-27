Government to discuss providing additional 12 billion AMD for healthcare programs
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will discuss the issue of providing additional 12 billion drams for healthcare programs during today’s session, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 10:53 Russian-Armenian TV star Mikhail Galustyan visits Yerevan
- 10:42 Government to discuss providing additional 12 billion AMD for healthcare programs
- 10:10 Trump, Putin to meet in Osaka on June 28 – White House
- 09:47 22 injured in emergency plane landing in Russia’s Buryatia region
- 09:36 Armenian FM holds meeting with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia
- 09:29 Armenian Mesrobian School children hosted by deputy PM Avinyan
- 09:02 Armenia-based NGO donates hydration packs to Artsakh troops
- 08:50 European Stocks - 26-06-19
- 08:49 US stocks - 26-06-19
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-19
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 26-06-19
- 08:43 Oil Prices Up - 26-06-19
- 06.26-21:45 Ukraine’s delegation leaves PACE immediately after Russia returns
- 06.26-20:50 Russia returns to PACE
- 06.26-19:19 PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia exchange views on regional developments
- 06.26-18:35 Armenia Airlines gets permission for Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan direct regular flights
- 06.26-17:23 Authorities suspect suicide in soldier's death
- 06.26-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-19
- 06.26-17:13 Asian Stocks - 26-06-19
- 06.26-16:59 Macron plans to hold bilateral meeting with Putin at G20 summit
- 06.26-15:55 Armenian PM to travel to Vietnam and Singapore on official visits
- 06.26-15:36 Malta’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion to visit Armenia
- 06.26-15:28 Armenia tax privileges for startups attracts IT experts from around the world
- 06.26-15:18 Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II hosts PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan
- 06.26-15:07 Armenia soldier dead in unknown circumstances, probe launched
- 06.26-15:03 Georgian Deputy PM to visit Armenia
- 06.26-14:53 Armenian Deputy FM meets with OSCE's Harlem Desir in Vienna
- 06.26-13:53 Football Federation of Armenia to build the new national stadium outside Yerevan – FFA President
- 06.26-13:33 Ruling faction MP certain of Kocharyan case’s lawfulness
- 06.26-13:28 Georgian citizen of Armenian origin injured in Tbilisi clashes
- 06.26-13:06 Armenian football going to have a serious future – FFA President
- 06.26-13:06 Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh Presidential residence
- 06.26-12:46 Artsakh names new Secretary of Security Council
- 06.26-12:28 Over 1600 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria during June 8-25
- 06.26-11:40 Social Security Service official suspected in bribery
09:21, 06.25.2019
Viewed 1908 times Swedish MP fights for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
09:55, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1779 times “Ready in any weather, any hour, any moment” – Armenia and Artsakh hold live-fire military air defense exercises
13:29, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1703 times Russia-based Armenian brothers return to homeland to serve in Armenia’s Armed Forces
16:01, 06.21.2019
Viewed 1668 times Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center with Dassault Systemes, meets executive in France
13:17, 06.22.2019
Viewed 1640 times Agriculture must have the greatest investment potential in Tavush province: Governor introduces investment programs