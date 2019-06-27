Trump, Putin to meet in Osaka on June 28 – White House

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of Russia Vladimir Putin will meet on June 28 in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the White House representative said, reports TASS.

The White House spokesperson said that Trump and Putin will meet at 2pm local time (8am Moscow time) in Osaka.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin and Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28. The meeting may last for around an hour. Ushakov added that the leaders will determine the agenda of the talks by themselves.