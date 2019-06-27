Armenian FM holds meeting with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 26 received Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia and the delegation led by him, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the FM highly appreciated the EU Special Representative’s regular visits and such kind of meetings aimed at discussing regional affairs and issues within the mandate of the EU Special Representative.

The Armenian FM introduced the official on the recent developments over the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the details of the recent consultations held with the Azerbaijani foreign minister in Washington D.C. under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Touching upon the escalation of the situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact in the period preceding the Washington meeting, the minister stated that such developments negatively affect the peaceful settlement process.

In order to move forward the peace process, the Armenian FM attached importance to the formation of environment contributing to peace and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime, implementation of actions aimed at reducing risks and ruling out the militaristic rhetoric.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan