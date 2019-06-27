Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June

Armenian Mesrobian School children hosted by deputy PM Avinyan


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on June 26 received the students of the Armenian Mesrobian School who are in Armenia on a cognitive visit, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Avinyan introduced the ongoing reforms in Armenia’s political, economic, legal, cultural and other areas following the 2018 Velvet revolution.

The meeting also touched upon the Armenia-Diaspora ties.

The Armenian-American school children shared their impressions on Armenia trip with the deputy PM.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




