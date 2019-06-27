LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.33% to $1825.00, copper price up by 0.21% to $6017.50, lead price up by 1.07% to $1930.00, nickel price up by 1.22% to $12440.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $19005.00, zinc price up by 0.30% to $2531.50, molybdenum price down by 1.87% to $26676.00, cobalt price up by 0.89% to $28250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






