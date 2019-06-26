Armenia Airlines gets permission for Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan direct regular flights

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Airlines has got permission from the Russian side for Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan direct regular flights.

Deputy Director of the airlines Gevorg Khachatryan informed ARMENPRESS that the registration of the new Boeing 737-700 airplane in Armenia is at the moment in process. It will be in Armenia on July 8.

2 flights will be carried out daily, which will be synchronized with the Yerevan-Tbilisi-Yerevan flights of Armenia Airlines’s partner “Georgian airlines”. The passengers of the transit flight will wait in Yerevan for only 50 minutes to continue their flights.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan