Authorities suspect suicide in soldier's death
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Private Hayk Alaverdyan has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities told ARMENPRESS.
The soldier of the Armenian military shot himself in the face with his service AK 74 assault rifle around 13:30, June 26 in Armavir.
The Investigative Committee said a criminal case on “causing suicide or attempted suicide through negligence or deliberately by threats, cruel treatment or regular humiliation of personal dignity” has been opened.
No suspects have been named so far.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
