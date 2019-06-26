Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-19

YEREVAN, 26 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.26 drams to 477.33 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.71 drams to 542.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.20 drams to 605.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 406.16 drams to 21967 drams. Silver price up by 0.59 drams to 236.34 drams. Platinum price up by 6.79 drams to 12461.37 drams.