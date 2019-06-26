Armenian PM to travel to Vietnam and Singapore on official visits

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Vietnam and Singapore on official visits.

According to the e-gov.am, Pashinyan and his delegation will visit Vietnam July 4-6 and Singapore July 7-9.

The delegation will include Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan and other officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan