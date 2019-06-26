Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Armenian PM to travel to Vietnam and Singapore on official visits


YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Vietnam and Singapore on official visits.

According to the e-gov.am, Pashinyan and his delegation will visit Vietnam July 4-6 and Singapore July 7-9.

The delegation will include Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan and other officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration