Malta’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of Malta Carmelo Abela will arrive in Armenia on a working visit on June 27, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the Foreign Minister of Malta is expected to meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The meeting of the two ministers will be followed by a joint press conference at around 13:30.

