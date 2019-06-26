Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II hosts PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on June 25 visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin where she was hosted by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Anna Hakobyan introduced the activities, programs of the two foundations led by her and the works carried out so far.

A number of issues relating to the implementation of educational, social, healthcare programs and joint cooperation between the Mother See and the two foundations were discussed.

