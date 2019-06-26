Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Georgian Deputy PM to visit Armenia


YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili will lead a delegation to Armenia, according to e-gov.am.

The 10th Session of the Armenia-Georgia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic Cooperation and an Armenian-Georgian Business Forum will take place June 27-28 in Armenia.

