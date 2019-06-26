Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh Presidential residence

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. A solemn ceremony of awarding took place at the Artsakh Republic President’s residence on June 26 in connection with the 95th anniversary of formation of the statistics system of Artsakh, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the workers of the system on the jubilee, signified the work of the Statistics Service wishing everyone success and all the best.

