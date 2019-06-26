Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Over 1600 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria during June 8-25


YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. A group of Armenian de-miners, who are in Syria on a humanitarian mission, have cleared 1650 square meters of territory during the technical exploration and clearing operations from June 8 to 25, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise told Armenpress.

During this period the Armenian doctors have provided therapeutic medical care to 92 citizens, 8 citizens used anesthesiology services, a pediatrician examined and assigned respective treatment to 22 children.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration