Over 1600 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria during June 8-25
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. A group of Armenian de-miners, who are in Syria on a humanitarian mission, have cleared 1650 square meters of territory during the technical exploration and clearing operations from June 8 to 25, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise told Armenpress.
During this period the Armenian doctors have provided therapeutic medical care to 92 citizens, 8 citizens used anesthesiology services, a pediatrician examined and assigned respective treatment to 22 children.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
