Social Security Service official suspected in bribery

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. A regional head of Armenia’s Social Security Service has been arrested on bribery charges.

The National Security Service said in a news release that the Social Security Service Regional Head for Gavar is suspected in accepting bribes from pensioners for falsifying official documents whereby the latter will receive higher pensions. The suspect received a total of around 1,3 million drams in bribes from January 2019 until now. The suspect was arrested red-handed on June 19 when a citizen was attempting to give the bribe. The money was found inside the citizen’s passport.

The NSS did not disclose the identity of the suspect and said that the latter has been jailed amid an investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan