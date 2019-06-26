PM’s wife attends grand opening of 2019 Fashion Forum Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan attended the grand opening of the 2019 Fashion Forum Yerevan in the evening of June 25 at the Vordan Karmir Armenian Carpet Museum.

The event was kicked off with the “Heritage” fashion show featuring Armenian designer apparel and accessories.

Designer Vahan Khachatryan, the head of the Fashion and Design Chamber – one of the sponsors of the event – presented the collection to Hakobyan. In his remarks, Khachatryan thanked Anna Hakobyan for supporting Armenian designers.

Hakobyan is known for wearing exclusively Armenian-made clothing in order to promote the local industry.

The event is co-sponsored by Vahan Khachatryan’s Fashion and Design Chamber, the EU and the Tourism Committee of the Armenian government.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan