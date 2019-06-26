LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.90% to $1801.00, copper price up by 0.89% to $6005.00, lead price up by 0.63% to $1909.50, nickel price up by 0.90% to $12290.00, tin price down by 0.60% to $19010.00, zinc price up by 3.76% to $2524.00, molybdenum price stood at $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.