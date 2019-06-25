Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Armenian Ambassador, Iran’s Minister of Energy discuss cooperation issues


YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Iran Artashes Tumanyan met on June 25 with Minister of Energy of Iran, Co-Chair of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission Reza Ardakanian.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meeting the sides discussed a broad scope of issues of Armenian-Iranian cooperation. Particularly, the interlocutors focused on the construction of Armenia-Iran 3rd high voltage power transmission line, gas-electricity exchange program, construction of Meghri HPP and a range of other economic issues.

