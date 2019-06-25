Armenian FM, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva praise Armenia's active involvement in the works of UN Geneva structures

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Director General of the UN Geneva Office Michael Moller on June 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors highly assessed the effective cooperation between Armenia and various structures of the UN Geneva Office and the active involvement of Armenia in the works of those structures.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Michael Moller exchanged views on the implementation of the goals of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Armenian FM reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness and commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the reforms carried out by the Government of Armenia in the directions of strengthening democracy and rule of law, protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. FM Mnatsakanyan particularly emphasized the development of innovations, high technologies and creative education as a priority for the development agenda of the Government.

