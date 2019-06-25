Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-06-19

YEREVAN, 25 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.74 drams to 477.07 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.41 drams to 542.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.61 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 608.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 97.90 drams to 21560.84 drams. Silver price up by 0.87 drams to 235.75 drams. Platinum price up by 118.94 drams to 12454.58 drams.