Kocharyan to appeal re-arrest verdict

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys are planning to appeal the June 25 ruling on placing the ex-president under arrest again and resuming the March 1 trial.

Kocharyan argues that the principle of due process has been breached. His attorneys say they weren’t allowed to make statements and present objections.

Earlier today Judge Armen Danielyan at the Court of Appeals overruled a lower court’s decision on releasing Kocharyan.

In addition, the lower court’s decision on suspending the March 1 trial was also overruled. Kocharyan will be re-arrested.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan