Armenian President, Kaspersky Lab’s CEO discuss cooperation issues in Zurich

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, met with founder and CEO of Kaspersky Lab, Eugene Kaspersky, in Zurich on the sidelines of the STARMUS global festival of science communication and art, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the opportunities to expand the Kaspersky Lab’s cooperation with Armenia, including the idea to establish joint enterprise. The talk, in particular, related to the new presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced tomorrow). This initiative will include a city of science and technologies which will be represented by major international organizations, research centers and universities, the Museum of Tomorrow.

