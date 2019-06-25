Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Indian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on June 25 received Indian Ambassador to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker of Parliament highly valued the Ambassador’s contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Indian ties, stating that there are numerous examples of mutual partnership in different areas. However, the Speaker also noted that there is a great potential in the bilateral relations which is still not utilized, including in the fields of economy, education, high technologies and tourism. According to him, the restoration of direct air communication between the two capitals will contribute to the expansion of cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of inter-parliamentary ties, the Speaker emphasized the activities of the parliamentary friendship groups, high-level meetings, as well as the cooperation in international parliamentary platforms. He reaffirmed the invitation addressed to the Indian Speaker of Parliament to visit Armenia.

In his turn the Indian Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and appreciation and talked about the joint programs carried out so far. He also stated that there are great cooperation prospects. He said the bilateral ties are dynamically developing and highlighted the high-level contacts, the deepening of partnership between the parliaments.

Speaker Mirzoyan wished the Ambassador success in his future activities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan