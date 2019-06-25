High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs says work with Russian-Armenian community going to be the first step of his strategic plan

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan has already prepared the strategic plan of the structure led by him.

He told reporters today that the first step of their program is going to be the work with the Armenian community of Russia.

“This community is the largest and the most spread geographically. It has the most ties with Armenia both psychologically and physically. In case of right and good work, they are not only the greatest potential for Armenia, but also Armenia can get many other dividends, and we can help them”, Sinanyan said.

Commenting on the works with the Armenian community of the US and his ties there, the new High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs stated that he has acquired many ties in the US living there over 30 years and holding a political position which he should mobilize for the benefit of Armenia.