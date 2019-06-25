Armenia’s economic activity index grows 7.3% in May 2019

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index has grown 7.3% in May 2019 compared to May 2018, according to the data of the National Statistical Committee.

In particular, in May 2019 compared to May 2018, industrial production volume increased 10.2%, the construction volume – 2%, trade turnover – 4.9% and services volume – 14.8%.

Consumer price index increased 2.8%, and the index of industrial production prices – 1.2%.

In May 2019 electricity production also increased compared to May 2018. The increase comprised 1%.

Average nominal monthly salary increased 6.5% this year in May, comprising 179.623 drams. Moreover, in the public sector the average nominal wage increased 6.9%, and in the private sector – 4.7%.

Decline was registered in the external trade turnover volumes, nearly 3.9%. However, the export grew 11.7% and the import declined 10.5%.

